At least one person is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a North York neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were initially called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics say that one victim was taken to hospital serious but non-life threatening injuries. It is not immediately clear how those injuries were sustained.

The Toronto District School Board said nearby Northview Heights Secondary School is currently in lockdown as police investigate in the area.

Police say that the suspect is approximately five-foot-four with a thin build and black dreads. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black toque, white gloves, a white "horror movie" mask, a white backpack and white running shoes with yellow accents. Police say that he was carrying a machete in his right hand.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as officers investigate.