One young person charged in connection with Kingston terror investigation
The RCMP is seen in Kingston, Ont. on Jan. 24, 2019.
CP24.com Web Staff
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 11:35AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 25, 2019 11:42AM EST
The RCMP has revealed a 'young person' has been arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing terror investigation in Kingston.
The person, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and counselling a person to place, discharge or detonate an explosive or lethal device, with intent to cause death or serious bodily injury.
More to come...