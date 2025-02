A composite image made from four file photographs show, from left to right, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025; Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; Leader of the Ontario NDP Marit Stiles in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner in Kitchener, Ont., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette, Chris Young, Kenneth Armstrong

Ontario’s political parties are issuing a flurry of daily promises as they compete for voters in the latest election, which is set to take place on Feb. 27.

Here’s a rundown of what Ontario’s four main parties are promising on key issues.

(NOTE: Tracker will be updated continuously as commitments are announced throughout the campaign)