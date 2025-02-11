Ontario party leaders to debate each other today. Here’s how to watch

The leaders of Ontario's four main political parties are pictured in this composite image. (Left to right) PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Green Leader Mike Schreiner.

Ontario’s four main political party leaders are expected to participate in a 90-minute debate on Family Day as the election campaigns enters its home stretch.

The live debate is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday and is being organized by a consortium of broadcast partners, including CTV News, CP24, CBC, Global, TVO, CHCH, CPAC, CityNews and OMNI News.

You will be able to watch it LIVE on CP24 and CTV as well CP24.com, the CP24 app, CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

The debate will be moderated by CBC’s David Common. CTV News’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Siobhan Morris and Global’s Colin D’Mello will also join Common in asking questions of the leaders.

PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are all expected to take part. The Ontario Leaders' Debate is open to all parties that currently have an elected MPP in legislature.

The debate comes just 10 days before the Feb. 27 election.

The televised event is one of two leaders debates currently scheduled.

The other debate focused on Northern Ontario issues was held in North Bay on Feb. 14.