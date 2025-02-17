LIVE UPDATES: Ontario leaders facing off in debate as campaign enters final stretch

Ontario party leaders take part in a final debate, starting LIVE here @ 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Ontario’s four main political party leaders are facing off in a 90-minute debate tonight as the election campaigns enters its home stretch.

The debate is being moderated by CBC’s David Common. CTV News’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Siobhan Morris and Global’s Colin D’Mello will also join Common in asking questions of the leaders.

PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are all taking part. The Ontario Leaders' Debate is open to all parties that currently have an elected MPP in legislature.

7:05 p.m.

Crombie is making solid interventions but her tone is consistently too hot, bordering on anger. The risk is that her arguments don’t connect because they seem too frantic, too partisan.

-CTV News Political Commentator Scott Reid

7:00 p.m.

Schreiner points out bail reform is a federal issue, points to delays in the Ontario courts, says Ford is criminalizing people who experience homelessness. “We need to invest in housing people,” not throwing them in jail, he says.

Ford retorts that his government is building jails, and hiring more police officers while other party leaders would do the opposite.

6:58 p.m.

Now on to a debate about public safety. Leaders being asked what they would do to address youth crime.

Doug Ford responds first and says “catch and release” policies are to blame for much of the youth crime.

Crombie answers next and says “something has changed” in the GTA and people don’t feel safe anymore.

She says people are afraid to ride transit or to go to parks “because they might step on needles.”

She says she would tackle the causes of crime and “get really tough” on repeat offenders.

6:55 p.m.

Now moving to an open debate on affordability.

Schreiner says he, Crombie and Stiles would double ODSP rates. He asks why Ford is OK with people living in “legislated poverty.”

Ford responds that the province has raised ODSP – according to the rate of inflation.

All three of the other leaders jump in, with Crombie and Ford getting heated.

Ford says Mississauga was well run “until Bonnie came along,” referring to her time as mayor.

6:51 p.m.

Ford responds to Stiles.

“I don’t believe in taxing people, and I will never take money out of your pockets,” Ford retorts. “They believe it’s their money. There’s never been a tax they don’t like or a toll they don’t want to hike.”

6:50 p.m.

Stiles jumps in. She says she’d introduce a grocery rebate to help those who are struggling.

And let me tell you, I am not going to be giving a $200 cheque to Galen Weston,” Stiles says.

6:49 p.m.

Crombie – who has been campaigning day after day on health care – catches a break with the first topic. Everyone gets a chance to weigh in on family doctors right off the top while eyeballs are still fresh. Ford’s answers are weirdly government-y. He’s talking in stats and dollar figures, relative comparisons with the spending levels of previous governments and blurting out Jane Philpott’s name like she’s some kind of talisman. That said, Crombie came off as way too hot, too angry.

-CTV News Political Commentator Scott Reid

6:48 p.m.

Next topic is affordability. Schreiner says it’s not fair that Doug Ford has handed out cheques to wealthy people as well as those who are struggling.

Ford says “this is where we fundamentally disagree.” He says the money belongs to the people rather than the government.

6:47 p.m.

Crombie says takes aim at Ford on health care: “Look into the camera, and I’d like you to tell the people at home who lost loved ones while they were on the wait list, what you did over the past seven years to fix our health care system because it’s broken,” Crombie says.

6:45 p.m.

Leaders now talking heath care. Other leaders piling on Ford when it comes to lack of family doctors.

Stiles says Liberals invented the crisis and Ford “poured gasoline” on the problem.

6:38 p.m.

Sorta choppy start. Ford and Crombie looked a little halting – some early nerves maybe? Stiles and Schreiner less so. Clear contrast on priorities – Ford is about tariffs, Crombie about health care, Stiles sticks to affordability and Schreiner seems to still be fighting the early election call.

-CTV News Political Commentator Scott Reid

6:35 p.m.

The debate is now underway. The first question is: What makes you the right leader to respond to the tariff threat?

PC Leader Doug Ford gets to answer first.

“We’re going to expand our economy, diversify our trade, bring companies in from all over the world, just like we’ve done for seven years,” Ford says.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles says everything has become more expensive under Ford’s PCs and says she’s applying for the job Ford quit.

Meanwhile Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says “When I look around Ontario today, I can’t recognize it after seven years” and says the province needs a change in leadership.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says he would not be “abandoning” his job when the premier should be bringing everyone together.

6:15 p.m.

CTV Political Analyst Scott Reid says the “stakes for anyone not named Doug Ford are high” as the debate gets underway.

“With ten days to go if either Bonnie Crombie or Marit Stiles is to cause the slightest stir in this election it has to happen tonight,” Reid said. “Both Opposition leaders need to beat Ford. And they both need to beat one another. Third prize is a cheap set of steak knives. And no one wants a cheap set of steak knives.”