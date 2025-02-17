Ontario election: Party leaders to face off live in televised debate in Toronto

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, left to right, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford and Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner take part in the Ontario election debate in North Bay, Ont., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties will reconvene this evening for a live studio debate ahead of the last 10 days of the election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Toronto for the debate hosted by CBC in partnership with several of the province’s broadcasters.

The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The televised event follows Friday’s northern debate where leaders discussed northern issues like road safety, northern infrastructure and the addictions crisis that has hit many northern communities hard.

Stiles, Crombie and Schreiner also went on the offensive against Ford’s broken promises to build 1.5 million homes for Ontarians.

The snap election is scheduled for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press