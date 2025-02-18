Ontario election 2025: Leaders return to campaign trail after second debate

A composite image of four photographs show, from left to right: Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner at the CBC Broadcast Centre for a leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Ontario’s main party leaders are heading back out on the campaign trail today after squaring off in their second and final debate before election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to stop in Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, Ont., although the PC campaign says those events will be delayed due to travel issues.

Ford’s flight to Sault Ste. Marie was unable to take off on time this morning amid continued delays at Toronto’s Pearson airport following a crash Monday that left at least 18 people injured.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is scheduled to make a morning announcement in Toronto and then hold a rally in the city this evening.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement this morning in Hamilton before heading back to her home turf of Mississauga.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make stops in Toronto and Flesherton, Ont.

The snap vote is scheduled for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.