Ontario election: Candidates fan out as advance voting gets underway

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles marks her ballot in her riding of Davenport in the Ontario provincial election, in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

Three days of advance voting start today in the Ontario election.

You can find out everything you need to know about how to cast your ballot in early voting here.

In the meantime, here’s what’s happening on the campaign trail today.

1:15

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was in Kitchener to join his party’s deputy leader and Kitchener Centre candidate Aislinn Clancy for an announcement about supporting renters.

He said if his party is elected, they would expand rent control to all buildings, including those built after 2018, reform the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) to cut wait times and protect landlords and tenants from bad actors; place a moratorium on above guideline rent increases; strengthen rules and penalties around renovictions and bad faith evictions; and reinstate vacancy control to limit rent increases between tenancies.

12:30 p.m.

PC Leader Doug Ford made a stop in Milton, where he was joined by a “special surprise guest,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. The two shook hands with workers under the banner “Protecting Canada,” a tweak from Ford’s regular campaign slogan, “Protecting Ontario.”

He also faced some tough questions about comments he made at a police gala in London suggesting he supports bringing back the death penalty. Ford has said in the past he was joking. A reporter suggested to Ford Thursday hat the audio from the event did not sound like he was joking.

Ford answered by reiterating that it was a joke, but added that his frustration is with what he sees as lax bail rules.

“You know what my frustration is, and everyone’s frustration behind me too, is if the door gets kicked in, someone puts a gun to their head, threatens their family, steals their car, terrorizes neighborhoods. We’re done with that,” Ford said.

He said police are particularly frustrated because caught criminals are “out before they start the shift again.”

12 p.m.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles started her day by casting her ballot at a polling station in Toronto as advance voting kicked off across the province.