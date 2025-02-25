Leaders make stops in Ottawa, London, GTA as countdown begins

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, left to right, Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pose for a photo before the Ontario Leaders' debate at CBC's Broadcast Centre, in Toronto, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario's main political party leaders will be making multiple campaign stops today as the countdown to Thursday's vote begins.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to hold a news conference in Ottawa this morning before making stops in Manotick and Stittsvile and then heading to Mississauga later in the day.

Ford released his party’s official platform on Monday — just three days before election day — and it contains $40 billion worth of promises but not a full costing breakdown.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is starting her day in London before making stops in Cambridge and Waterloo on her way back to Toronto.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will spend the day in Toronto and make an announcement there in the morning.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will spend a second consecutive day in Ontario’s cottage country, starting with a news conference in Huntsville.

