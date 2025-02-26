Stiles pitches NDP as only party to bring 'real change' to Ontario

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles wait for the start of the Ontario Leaders' debate at CBC's Broadcast Centre, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario's Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says he wants to be premier "forever" as he looks to secure a third consecutive majority government in Thursday's election.

Ford says his party is the only one that can stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariff threats.

Ontario’s main political party leaders are making multiple stops across the province today before voters head to the polls.

In her final pitch at a stop in Toronto-St. Paul's riding, NDP Leader Marit Stiles says her party is the only one that would provide real change.

Stiles says the Liberals are no different than the Progressive Conservatives and she'll bring in measures to make life more affordable.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will spend the bulk of her day in Mississauga, visiting businesses and local campaigns, in addition to stops in Oakville and Hamilton.

Ford seemed confident after starting the day just outside of Windsor, the city where he launched his re-election campaign last month.

"I just want to win," he said. "I want to win a majority, a large majority."

That way, Ontarians would "send a message down to Donald Trump that we're a force to be reckoned with," he said.

Ford will end his day in Mississauga East-Cooksville, the riding Crombie is hoping to win to secure a seat in the legislature.

Stiles will also have events with nurses in Niagara Falls and workers in Hamilton.

Much of her day will be spent in ridings the NDP already holds.

"We are actually going into a lot of ridings that we want to hold for sure," Stiles said. "We know we can do it, but we'll be connecting as we have been for the last few days in ridings where we want to flip from blue to orange."

Stiles said she expects to gain seats in the election.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Kitchener canvassing with Aislinn Clancy, who won the Greens' second ever seat in the legislature in a byelection in 2023.

--with files from Rianna Lim in Toronto and Sharif Hassan in Windsor, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press