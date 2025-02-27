Doug Ford seeks third majority government as Ontarians vote in snap election. Live updates here

Polls across Ontario will close at 9 p.m. following a snap winter election campaign. LIVE updates here from the headquarters of the four major party’s and battleground ridings across the GTHA.

The latest details:

Polls opened across the province at 9 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

PC Leader Doug Ford voted in Etobicoke this morning, while Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner voted in Guelph. NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie previously voted in advance polls.

The magic number to get a majority government in Ontario is 63 seats

Ontario election day resources:

8:15 p.m.

Former Liberal premier David Peterson, who served as the 20th leader of Ontario from 1985 to 1990, tells CTV News that Doug Ford has “cleverly exploited” the ongoing threats coming south of the Canadian border to his political advantage in calling this election more than a year ahead in advance.“

“Doug jumped in here and used that cleverly, in some ways, to his benefit. Now you can analyze that and say is it baloney because they went down to Washington and were treated very disrespectfully. I don’t think there’s any indication he’s moved the yard sticks on tariffs or anything else,” Peterson said.

8:11 p.m.

Ralph Benmergui, a strategic advisor for the Green Party of Ontario, spoke with CTV News as he arrived at Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner’s campaign party in Guelph.

He says the Greens are feeling positive about holding onto Schreiner’s seat in Guelph and Deputy Leader Aislinn Clancy’s seat in Kitchener Centre, and about the prospect of Matt Richter picking up Parry Sound-Muskoka, which would represent a flip from the PCs, and a historic third seat for the Greens if Richter wins.

“This is a small party with big brains and a lot of heart. We’re confident.” Benmergui said.

Green Party Ralph Benmergui, who is a strategic advisor to the Green Party of Ontario, is shown on the left. Green Party Director of Communications Darren Elias is shown on the right.

8:10 p.m.

Elections Ontario says that there were 678,789 votes cast in advance polls for the election, representing roughly six per cent of eligible voters. That is down from 2022 when 1,066,545 Ontarians showed up for advance voting, representing just shy of 10 per cent of all eligible voters. That said advance voting only lasted three days during the 2025 election versus the 10-day stretch in the previous election.

8:10 p.m.

Environics Analytics' Rupen Seoni says the Toronto riding of Etobicoke-Lakeshore could be one to watch. It’s currently held by PC MPP Christine Hogarth, who was first elected in 2018 after unseating a Liberal. Seoni said his firm’s data showed Hogarth got elected with the help of the riding’s young voters, who went Conservative. Seoni said a lot of people in that riding take transit or bike to work. So in this election, with transit a big issue -- and remember the bike lane controversy? -- how will young people vote this time around?

Rupen Seoni Environics Analytics' Rupen Seoni speaks with CTV News.

8:05 p.m.

For some border town Ontarians, the tariff threat is top of mind and one of the driving forces bringing them to the polls.

“I would say healthcare, tariffs are a big issue, being a border town, and my age group has different concerns than the up and comings but, I’m just going to go vote and do what I can, I guess,” one voter in Fort Erie, Ont. tells CP24.

8 p.m.

Ontario is now in the final hour before polls close at 9 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

Though the snap election is Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles' first campaign, her messaging has struck a chord with Ontarians, one political insider says.

Melanie Richer of Earnscliffe Strategies, who previously worked on Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath’s premier campaign, tells CTV News that Stiles has a way of connecting with Ontarians, by really understanding what they are going through and proving that she is “going to fight” for them.

Though the threat of looming tariffs from the U.S. was a primary reason for this election being called—with Doug Ford reasoning he needed a stronger mandate to tackle these levies—Richer says Stiles is focused on how to help Ontarians on what should happen next, after these tariffs are “inevitably” enacted.

Leading into the election, the NDPs were the official opposition party to the Tories in legislature.

7:25 p.m.

I am watching out for the voter turnout. If it’s low, it will favour Ford as the incumbent. If it’s high, watch out for the Liberals and NDP.

- Nik Nanos, CTV News official pollster

7:20 p.m.

There is talk the Ontario Greens could gain a third seat in legislature – something leader Mike Schreiner tells CTV News would prove his party is gaining momentum.

Schreiner has held his seat since 2018, while the Greens picked up another in Kitchener Centre in a 2023 by-election, with Aislinn Clancy taking office.

“Doubling our caucus and then growing it by another 50 per cent would jut show there’s momentum for the Ontario Greens message, our way of doing politics, our vision for the province,” Schreiner said.

7:15 p.m.

There is still time left for Ontarians to go and cast their ballots on election night, with polling stations closing at 9 p.m.

To vote, you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.

You can vote with or without a voter information card.

Those who received theirs in the mail can bring one piece of ID with their name on it, while those without a voting card need to bring one piece of ID showing both your name and home address.

Ontarians can find their voting station using their postal code on Elections Ontario’s website.

7:10 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has made an early appearance at his campaign party venue in Guelph, chatting with reporters ahead of the results coming in.

Schreiner told CTV News’s Tony Grace that he’s excited about the opportunity the party has to increase its presence in the legislature and its share of the vote, believing a campaign about “doing politics differently” has resonated with many voters.

He’s planning to watch the results come in with his family tonight before returning to the Delta Conference Centre to greet supporters and address the room.

Mike Schreiner Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is shown at his election party in Guelph on Thursday night.

7:05 p.m.

Elections Ontario is warning people to stick to official sources when it comes to voting information.

There is so much misinformation and disinformation circulating about this election that you may feel like you’re drowning in it,” the agency said in a social media post Thursday evening.

The agency is urging people to get their information about polling stations and voting from the Elections Ontario website.

The agency told CP24 that it will post any information about problems with polling stations on its social media channels.

7 p.m.

In just a few hours the polls will close and voters will find out who they elected into office.

5:45 p.m.

An elderly couple told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca they received a concerning robocall spreading false information about independent Algoma-Manitoulin candidate.

In the call, Shirlee and Chuck Meeks said they were informed Michael Mantha, who is running for re-election, is no longer running and all votes for him would be considered invalid.

“We were thinking of Mike. Was he not well? Did he change his mind?” Shirlee Meeks said.

The Meeks couple called Mantha’s office in Elliot Lake, Ont., to confirm, where they found out that was indeed a lie.

Mantha’s campaign office said they were made aware of the automated call on Thursday and issued a complaint to Elections Ontario.

“We want to assure people that this is not true and that making a false claim to influence votes is not the way elections should be run in Ontario,” Max Chapman, Mantha’s campaign spokesperson, said in a release.

With files from CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca‘s Chelsea Papineau

5:35 p.m.

Swaths of Ontario remain under snowfall warnings and winter weather travel advisories as voters head to the polls this evening.

Areas circling the Hudson Bay, Lake Superior and Lake Huron are most heavily impacted by Environment Canada’s advisories.

Northern regions may see up to 25 centimetres of snow through Friday morning, with peak snowfall rates reaching up to four centimetres per hour.

Professor Emeritus John Shields in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Toronto Metropolitan University previously told CP24 that inclement weather like this could dissuade already hesitant voters.

“What that means is that voters who are highly motivated are going to get to the polls,” Shields said. “Those who are not so motivated may give it a pass, especially if they don’t really have strong opinions on the leaders.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Toronto, as up to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected by Friday evening.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman

5:15 p.m.

Former Ontario Liberal Premier David Peterson tells Power Play Host Vassy Kapelos that the election campaign was “unlike any other election” he has seen, given the lack of attention on typical ballot box issues and focus on promised tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“He (Ford) really hasn’t been campaigning on provincial issues, traditional provincial issues and the reality is the things he is campaigning on he has very little influence on,” he said. “It looks like he is going to win and you have to give him credit for seizing the opportunity.”

3:45 p.m.

PC Leader Doug Ford has arrived at the Toronto Congress Centre, where rehearsals are taking place ahead of an election night party planned for the cavernous venue tonight.

Doug Ford Doug Ford is shown arriving at the Toronto Congress Centre on election day in Ontario.

3 p.m.

The Tories have consistently enjoyed a sizeable lead in the polls throughout the election campaign, with nightly Nanos Research tracking for CTV News showing that the party’s support among decided voters has hovered between a low of 42.6 per cent in a survey released Feb. 22 and a high of 47.8 per cent in a survey released late Wednesday night.

Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, told CTV News Channel on Thursday afternoon that polling points to Ford earning a third majority government, perhaps with a “stronger mandate” than the one he won in 2022.

Projections suggest PC Leader Ford will win bigger mandate than in 2022: Nik Nanos Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research says projections suggest that Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford will get a stronger mandate than he won in 2022.

“Strategic voters are more likely to be Liberals and New Democrats. Ford Nation is rock solid according to the CTV/Nanos polling. The big thing to watch is will there be movement between the Liberals and New Democrats to try to stop Doug Ford in some of these ridings he is trying to pick up,” Nanos said.

1:45 p.m.

CP24 has been speaking with voters outside a polling station at the Agincourt Recreation Centre in Scarborough. So far, two voters have told CP24 that they are declining their ballots amid frustrations with either the candidates they have to choose from or the decision to send Ontarians to the polls a year-and-a-half early.

“This is the very first time I have declined my ballot and I am going in to do that right now,” one voter, Grace, said. “It is because I don’t believe right now that there should be an election of this type.”

It is always important to vote but I actually declined my ballot because I am tired of picking the best of the worst,” another voter said. “I would like to see more people decline their ballots so that we can get different leaders in.”

1 p.m.

CTV News Political Analyst Scott Reid says that while all signs point to Doug Ford earning his third straight majority government on Thursday night, he will be watching with interest to see the size of the potential mandate the Tory leader might earn.

“How big will Doug Ford’s majority be because he could be on the verge depending on how the numbers land of an almost historic victory,” Reid said in an interview with CTV News Channel. “He could get 45, 46 or 47 per cent of the popular vote and be competing for as many as 90 or more seats (out of 124) in the legislature. These are really large numbers.”

Reid said that in addition to the final result, it will be worth monitoring to see how many Ontarians actually turn out to vote in a snap winter election.

“This has been a slow and sleepy campaign. It has been fought in the winter, there has been relatively low levels of engagement, not much has happened in terms of the numbers moving around and today in Toronto at least it has been poor weather. So will we see a really low voter participation rate and if so who does that benefit?”

Voting day in Ontario: Trump, healthcare, cost of living top issues on the campaign CTV political commentator Scott Reid reflects on the Ontario election campaign.

12:45 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie already cast her ballot in an advance poll. However, Crombie says that she accompanied her 89-year-old mother to the polls on Thursday.

“My mom has always believed in the importance of voting, and I was proud to accompany her today as she cast her ballot. I’m asking everyone in Ontario who wants to change the government and vote for better healthcare to get out there and cast a ballot for Ontario’s Liberals,” Crombie said in a news release. “My mom knows that elections shape the future of our province, and she wants to vote for a government that truly prioritizes healthcare for seniors like her.”

Bonnie Crombie votes Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie accompanies her mother to a polling station on Feb. 27 in an image provided by her campaign.

11 a.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner votes at Guelph City Hall.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner casts his ballot in Guelph cp24250227_schreiner_votes

10:20 a.m.

Doug Ford and his wife Karla have cast their ballots at a polling station in Etobicoke. Ford spoke with CTV News prior to entering the polling station and reiterated his message that he is best positioned to respond to threatened tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I am asking for your vote to have a strong mandate to outlive and outlast Donald Trump,” he said. “I am going to protect the people of Ontario. I am going to protect your families, your jobs and your businesses.”

Doug and Karla Ford Progressive Conservative Doug Ford and his wife Karla Ford arrive to cast their votes in the Ontario provincial election, at Westmount Junior School in Etobicoke, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Doug Ford casts his ballot in Etobicoke North PC Leader Doug Ford cast his ballot in his riding of Etobicoke North on Election Day.

9 a.m.

Polls officially open across Ontario as voters cast their ballot in the first winter election in the province more than 100 years.

6 a.m.

Environment Canada has issues a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto ahead of heavy snowfall that is expected to impact the morning commute. Experts previously told CP24 that inclement weather can have an impact on voter turnout.

4 a.m.

Leaders will be attending events and casting their ballot at locations across southern Ontario today. PC Leader

Doug Ford will be voting in Etobicoke before heading to an election night event at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be voting at Guelph City Hall this morning before making his way to his campaign office.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is spending the day with volunteers and supports in Beaches-East York. Liberal Leader

Bonnie Crombie plans to view results of the election at an event at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

