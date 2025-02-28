‘The people said yes’: Here are the main takeaways from Doug Ford’s victory speech

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford delivers his victory speech, saying the PCs have a strong mandate that will outlast the Trump administration.

Within minutes after polls closed, Doug Ford has won re-election, securing a third consecutive majority government and strengthening the Progressive Conservatives’ grip on Queen’s Park.

Now with 81 seats — up from 79 entering the campaign — Ford’s victory solidifies his political dominance in Ontario, a province where premiers rarely serve more than two terms.

In his victory speech at the Toronto Congress Centre, Ford framed the win as a mandate to strengthen Ontario in light of U.S. tariffs on the way.

Here’s a look at the key takeaways from his speech and his earlier interview with CP24’S Beatrice Vaisman.

Ford’s immediate reaction

Ford spoke to CP24 moments after his win, expressing gratitude and reaffirming his commitment to Ontario.

“I’m very blessed, I’m very, very grateful, and I’ll work my back off every day, every morning I wake up, I’ll work hard,” Ford told CP24.

“So, we’ll see what happens. Again, I’m very grateful to the people of Ontario, and we’re going to make sure we protect the people of Ontario, and protect their families and their jobs and businesses,” Ford said. “I’ll fight tooth and nail against Donald Trump, I’ll promise you that.”

A historic third mandate

“Together we have made history, together we have secured a strong historic third majority mandate,” Ford declared in his speech.

Gratitude to supporters and opposition party leaders

Ford thanked his daughters, supporters, and the opposition party leaders.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for being here, for sharing this incredible moment with me to the thousands of volunteers right across this province who braved the cold, who knocked on over 2 million doors tonight.”

“I also want to thank Marit Stiles, Bonnie Crombie, Mike Schreiner, and every single person who put their name on a ballot. We can disagree on policy, but there’s no question, no question at all. Each one of them loves our province, and each one of them loves Canada, the greatest country on Earth.”

A warning on U.S. trade policy

“As we stare down the threat of Donald Trump’s tariffs, I will continue to do just that. I will work with every level of government and every political stripe because fighting back against Donald Trump, standing up for Canada, it will take a full Team Ontario effort.”

Ford highlights his economic achievements and vision

“Over the last seven years, we’ve made so much progress together. Over one million more people are working today than when we were elected in 2018. We’ve attracted over $70 billion of new investments into our economy, in new auto and battery plants in our manufacturing sector, in new life science facilities, in Ontario’s growing tech sector.”

“This election, we asked the people for a mandate to make Ontario the most competitive place in the G7 to invest, create jobs, and do business.”

Ontario’s competitive edge

“Ontario is blessed with everything we need to succeed [with] the best and most skilled workers anywhere in the world. A pipeline of world-class talent, with 70,000 STEM graduates each and every single year. Northern Ontario has enormous, God-given potential, offering every critical mineral the world wants, every critical mineral the world needs, and one of the cleanest, greenest grids in the world, with the first small modular nuclear reactors in the G7.”

Infrastructure and economic growth

“We’ll reassure supply chains to bring good jobs back home. We’ll rebuild roads and highways to keep people working and keep our economy competitive.”

Commitment to Ontario’s future

“I will never stop working for you because we’re in a battle for the future of our province, for the future of our country. I promise you this: I will wake up every day and I will fight like I’ve never fought before.”

Final words on Canada-U.S. relations

“Make no mistake, Canada won’t start a fight with the U.S., but you better believe we’re ready to win one.”