Ontario high school teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation
A badge on the uniform of a Peel Regional Police officer is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 9:36PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Peel Regional Police say a teacher has been charged following a sexual assault investigation involving a student.
Police allege the suspect from a Mississauga high school was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl that began in 2016.
Investigators say Robert Brandstetter of Guelph, Ont., is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
The 51-year-old was held for a bail hearing and appeared Tuesday in Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Police say anyone who had contact with the suspect and believes they are a victim of a criminal offence should call the Special Victim's Unit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020