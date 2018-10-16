

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





The federal government intends to offer pardons to some Canadians who have been convicted of marijuana possession, CTV News has confirmed.

The pardon is expected to be extended to those convicted of simple possession of 30 grams or less of cannabis. That is the same amount Canadians will legally be allowed to possess as of midnight on Oct 17.

An announcement from the government on Wednesday morning, the same day marijuana is legalized, is expected to lay out the plan.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, and Border Security and Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair will be present at the news conference, in Ottawa, at 9:15 a.m.

The pardons will not be effective immediately.

It is unclear what happens to marijuana possession cases currently before the courts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney had said the provincial government intended to proceed with the cases.

“If you were charged with breaking the law before Oct 17th, you knew you were breaking the law, she told reporters at Queen’s Park. “People who were being charged and whose cases are going through the court system, will continue to go through the court system.”