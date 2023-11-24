

The Associated Press





Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with "London" printed on the top.

"Thankful for my baby girl," read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant "big brother" to their baby son Phoenix.

Hilton's representative confirms to The Associated Press that London was welcomed via surrogate.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy.

On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

At the time Hilton said she always wanted to name her daughter London because it's her favourite city.

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.