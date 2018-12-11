

CP24.com





A female pedestrian suffered serious, possibly life threatening, injuries after being struck by a vehicle in York, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m., on Tuesday evening, in the area of Marlee Avenue and Romar Crescent.

Paramedics said the patient, who is in her 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Romar Cres. has been closed in both directions and Marlee Ave. is down to one lane, as police investigate.

Authorities say the driver involved remained on the scene.