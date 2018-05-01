

Shanelle Somers , CP24.com





Toronto police are requesting the public’s help in identifying four persons of interest believed to be involved in a residential break-and-enter, after their images were caught on security video.

Police were called to the residence, near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street, at around 2:44 a.m. on Friday, April 27.

Authorities allege four men entered the home around 12:30 p.m. the day before, and left with some items.

Toronto police have released the images captured on the security camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).