The Ontario Line takes shape

Advertisement
IN PICTURES
© 2024 All rights reserved.
Torrential downpours are flooding roadways and buildings across the GTA during a major summer storm.
IN PICTURES
Thousands of people took to the streets of Toronto on Sunday, June 30, 2024 to celebrate the city’s 43rd annual Pride Parade.
IN PICTURES
Suspects in several recent crimes in the Greater Toronto Area have been caught in the act by surveillance video. Here's a look at some of those that have made headlines.
IN PICTURES
There's no shortage of festivals and big events coming to Toronto this summer.
IN PICTURES
A Canadian ceremony was held on the beaches of Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
IN PICTURES
The Blue Jays unveiled their new City Connect jerseys at a party on King Street West May 30.
IN PICTURES
Toronto Pearson has around 25 birds of prey that help keep the airspace clear at the airport. Here's a look.
IN PICTURES
A look at some of the cold cases that have been solved in Ontario.
IN PICTURES
Photos from outside Drake's mansion after a security guard was shot and critically injured.
IN PICTURES
Celebrities and fashion moguls show off incredible costumes at the annual MET Gala in New York.
IN PICTURES
Here's a look at some the GTA auto thefts that have made headlines over the last several years.
IN PICTURES
From the World Series to the Paralympics, here's a look at some of the more famous sports cheating scandals in history.
IN PICTURES
Toronto's cherry blossoms are in full bloom across the city, heralding spring. Here's a look.
IN PICTURES
As the Leafs battle the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, CP24 is looking back at other memorable Toronto sports playoff runs.
IN PICTURES
A look at a number of alarming charges laid by police against GTA drivers
IN PICTURES
Photos from the life of O.J. Simpson.
IN PICTURES
A look at some of the occasions when people in the GTA have come face to face with wild animals in strange settings.
IN PICTURES
People gather to marvel at a rare solar eclipse in Ontario.
IN PICTURES
From an elderly woman with dementia losing $600,000 to a man allegedly posing as a SickKids Foundation canvasser for cash donations, these are some of the scams Ontarians have fallen victim to this year
IN PICTURES
Fans step out to celebrate their favourite characters and stories.
IN PICTURES
Here are the 10 biggest drug busts ever carried out by the Toronto Police Service.