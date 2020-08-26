

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say that they have arrested eight suspects in connection with a series of “violent” high-end vehicle thefts that have occurred across the GTA over the last six months.

Police say that investigators believe the suspects are part of a criminal organization that has committed more than 20 vehicle thefts and carjackings since March.

They say that in some of the thefts the suspects responded to advertisements for the sale of a vehicle, only to take off with it. In other incidents, police say that the suspects would identify specific vehicles on the roadways and then intentionally cause minor-rear end collisions.

Police say that numerous search warrants were executed over the last several weeks resulting in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of eight high-end vehicles, as well as keys for other high-end vehicles.

Police also seized $30,000 in cash and about one kilogram of fentanyl and an unspecified quantity of cocaine. The total value of all the seized property is believed to be in excess of $1.1 million.

“This is an incredibly violent crime which threatens our community’s safety and results in severe trauma for our victims. It will not be tolerated and is a priority for our service,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a press release. “The results of this project are demonstration of that commitment from our investigators, policing partners, and the community. Collectively, we will have an impact.”

Peel police say that they worked in collaboration with York Regional Police, Halton Regional Police, the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police during the months-long investigation.

The eight suspects taken into custody are facing a combined 47 charges. Police say that they are also looking for one outstanding suspect identified as 27-year-old Mississauga resident Rodel Seelochan.