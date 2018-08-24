Police classify alleged hit-and-run as city's 66th homicide
Police are shown investigating a suspect vehicle in a fatal fail-to-remain collision in Etobicoke.
Toronto Police have ruled an alleged hit-and-run in the city’s New Toronto neighborhood earlier this month a homicide.
Police were called to the area of Ninth and Tenth streets around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, to investigate a personal injury collision.
Authorities found a 48-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
It’s alleged the victim was involved in an altercation with a 40-year-old man.
Police had previously said their investigation suggested the victim had been struck by a Dodge vehicle, which fled the scene.
The victim, who family identified as Joseph Stele, was transported to hospital, where he later died.
On Friday, police released a statement saying the death had been ruled a homicide – the city’s 66th.
A suspect, identified as 40-year-old Constantinos Hondrocostas, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired by drug.