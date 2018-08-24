

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Toronto Police have ruled an alleged hit-and-run in the city’s New Toronto neighborhood earlier this month a homicide.

Police were called to the area of Ninth and Tenth streets around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, to investigate a personal injury collision.

Authorities found a 48-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

It’s alleged the victim was involved in an altercation with a 40-year-old man.

Police had previously said their investigation suggested the victim had been struck by a Dodge vehicle, which fled the scene.

The victim, who family identified as Joseph Stele, was transported to hospital, where he later died.

On Friday, police released a statement saying the death had been ruled a homicide – the city’s 66th.

A suspect, identified as 40-year-old Constantinos Hondrocostas, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired by drug.