

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting in Kensington Market on Canada Day that left one person dead and three injured.

Officers were called to the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on July 1, for reports of a shooting. Authorities said they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, “with varying degrees of injury.”

One of the victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead on July 4.

Police later identified the man as 19-year-old Marcel Teme of Toronto.

On Friday, police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 32-year-old man, wanted on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of discharging a firearm, endangering life.

The man is identified as Ibrahim Khiar, of Toronto.

Police warn he is “considered violent.” Anyone who sees him, is asked not to approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).