A 32-year-old man shot to death in the lobby of a Toronto apartment building has been identified as police search for three suspects.

Police say Chavaughn Jones was shot on July 2 around 12:45 p.m. when three men approached the entrance of an apartment building, in the Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive area, and opened fire.

Jones was by multiple bullets and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Another man in the lobby suffered injuries from broken glass and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The three suspects then ran down the apartment complex and fired another volley of shots at the building, police say.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital. She has since been released

Another man was grazed by a bullet and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police said three suspects then fled the area in a dark SUV.

The first suspect is described by police as being a man with a light complexion, slim build. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and light-coloured pants.

The second suspect is described as a man also with a light complexion. He has a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The third suspect is a man with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a black hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.