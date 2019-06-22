

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have launched an investigation after somebody reprogrammed an electronic construction sign in Brampton to display racist messages.

A driver who was travelling in the vicinity of Vodden Street and Howden Boulevard in Brampton shortly after midnight spotted the sign and alerted police.

Police then attended the area and were able to turn it off.

It is unclear how long the messages were displayed.

“The content of the message is upsetting and offensive,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Saturday morning. “We would like to bring the person or persons responsible, before the courts in answer to their actions but need the public’s assistance to find them.”

Mooken said that police have made attempts to notify the construction company that owns the sign but have not yet made contact with them.

He said police are currently appealing to anyone with information about who may have altered the sign to contact investigators with 22 Division.