

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say they are looking for a suspect who is believed to be “armed and violent” following an assault in St. James Town on Friday evening.

The incident happened near Parliament and Bloor streets at around 5:55 p.m.

Police say that a fight broke out in the streets, during which time a male was knocked to the ground.

Police allege that the suspect then kicked the man multiple times while he was on the ground and attempted to choke him. They say that the victim was also stabbed multiple times during the course of the assault.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police said that they are looking for a single suspect in connection with the incident.

No suspect description has been released at this point with police only saying that they are considered “armed and violent.”