

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are looking for three males suspects after a deadly shooting inside a Scarborough condominium building late Friday night.

Officers were first dispatched to the building located at 100 Dundalk Drive in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area at around 11:50 p.m.

Once on scene, the officers attended a unit on an upper floor where they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The officers immediately called for paramedics and began administering CPR; however the victim was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that the victim is between 35 and 40 years old, though his identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Speaking with reporters at 41 Division on Saturday, Det. Rob North said that police are looking for three male suspects between the ages of 17 and 25 in connection with the homicide.

No suspect descriptions have been provided at this point.

“We did get some CCTV video and given the fact that the homicide occurred late last night officers will be in the area this morning conducting a video canvas and continuing a door to door canvas,” North said. “At this time I would like to make a request to anyone who lives in and around area of 100 Dundalk Drive who might have heard something last night between 11:45 p.m. and midnight. Please contact us here at 41 Division.”

At least five gunshots

North said that investigators believe that at least five gunshots were fired inside the unit, though there was oddly one call made to police.

He said that he suspects that the homicide was targeted but noted that investigators are keeping all options open” at this time.

“As far as the building I have no information that should cause residents any particular concerns,” he said.

Police have set up a perimeter around the unit where the homicide took place as they await judicial authorization to go inside.

In the meantime, officers are canvassing a number of surrounding buildings and town-house complexes, including one high-rise immediately across the street.

North said that police are also interested in speaking with any drivers with dashcam footage who may have been passing through the area late last night.

“We do know there were a couple of cars that drive by right after the homicide,” he said.