

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Dramatic video from a Bowmanville parking lot shows a hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman with serious injuries back in November.

Durham Regional police say the video shows a woman crossing Simpson Avenue from East Bowmanville Mall at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 when she is hit by southbound vehicle.

The driver stops and appears to get out of his vehicle to check on the victim, but leaves the scene once first responders arrive.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a Toronto-area hospital.

Police obtained the security from a nearby Metro grocery store parking lot located in the mall that appears to capture the crash. The camera faces west, toward Simpson Avenue.

The video has been released in an effort to identify and/or locate the driver and vehicle.

The suspect has been described as a white man in his mid-60s, about five-foot-nine inches tall, and about 150 to 160 pounds. At the time of the crash, he was wearing a light-coloured jacket and gold-frame glasses.

The vehicle has been described as a four-door, dark coloured sedan, possibly fitted with winter tires.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.