Police are responding to reports of an armed carjacking in downtown Toronto and they say the incident may be linked to road rage.

It happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the area of Front Street and Spadina Avenue.

Initial reports by police suggest that a man was dragged out of his vehicle at knifepoint and attacked by the suspects.

Police said the suspects were last seen driving a black, four-door import as well as a burgundy mini-van. They believe that road rage may have played a role in the incident.

Officers are currently searching the area, police said in a tweet published Monday evening.