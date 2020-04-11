

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough on Saturday.

The incident happened inside a retail business in the area of Tapscott Road and Washburn Way at 2:40 p.m., according to police.

Police allege that the suspect became involved in a verbal dispute with another customer which then turned into a physical altercation.

The suspect then allegedly slashed the customer with an unknown object in the face and head before fleeing the scene, police said.

The suspect is described by police as standing six-feet tall with an athletic build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a white hooded top and dark pants, police said.

“The man is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” police said in a news release issued Saturday night.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-4299. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online.