Toronto police are expected to provide an update on the homicide investigation into a shooting that took the lives of two men in Rexdale earlier this month.

The shooting happened on June 2, just before 11 p.m., in the area of North Albion Collegiate School. Toronto police said two men in a newer-model, dark-coloured pick-up truck pulled into the parking lot of the high school and fired upwards of 50 shots before fleeing the scene.

Five men sustained gunshot wounds, according to witnesses. Relatives have previously said that the men were members of a soccer team that plays at the school on a regular basis.

Two of the men were later pronounced dead. Toronto police have identified them as 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes and 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs. Both men were from Woodstock, Ont., they said.

At 3 p.m., police are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation to the public. CTVNewsToronto.ca will live stream the announcement here.