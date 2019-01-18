

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The head of the Toronto police union says there is “no evidence” to suggest that an officer was doing donuts with his cruiser moments a crash that totaled the vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police professional standards officers have launched an official investigation into the collision.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the professional standards unit is“investigating an incident involving on duty officers and damage to a police vehicle.”

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack tells CTV News Toronto that “there is information circulating” that an officer driving a cruiser in a parking lot in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Jan. 1 was “doing ‘donuts’ prior” to a collision.

“However, there is no evidence to support this,” McCormack said.

There were reportedly at least twoofficers inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. They remain on duty, Douglas-Cook said.

An image of the damaged 42 Division cruiser obtained by the Toronto Sun shows the vehicle up over a curb on some grass with its hood buckled, bumper sheared off and the front of its chassis bent. Engine fluidsare seek in the photo leaking onto a roadway.

This is the second time this week that Toronto police have faced questions about the behavior of officers.

On Monday, video emerged on social media that appeared to show two officers from 52 Division mock handcuffing women in a bar, watching YouTube in their cruiser and driving women somewhere while on duty.

A separate probe was launched into that incident.