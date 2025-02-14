Hearing White House aide reinforce Trump's annexation plans 'chilling,' premier says

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

WASHINGTON — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says it was “chilling” to hear a top White House adviser say U.S. President Donald Trump is serious about making Canada the 51st state.

All 13 premiers travelled to Washington this week for the first time in history for a joint mission to push back on Trump’s escalating tariff threats.

Speaking to CPAC Friday, Furey says he left the U.S. capital very aware that the president was launching an attack not just on Canada’s economy but on its sovereignty.

He says it’s time to revaluate the Team Canada strategy to ensure a firm response that draws a line in the sand.

The diplomatic push comes during a month-long pause on Trump’s threat to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board duties, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

The president last week signed executive orders to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, including Canadian products, starting March 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.