Green Party says it will run full slate of candidates in coming federal election

Green Party co-leaders Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault unveil their new branding during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Green Party’s leaders say they will have a full slate of candidates for the next election, which could be called as soon as Mar. 10.

Party co-leader Elizabeth May says the party is still vetting potential candidates but it expects to run someone in every federal riding.

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney has not ruled out the possibility of calling a snap election if he becomes prime minister on Mar. 9.

May says the party’s preparations for a spring election include a new logo — a green circle.

Co-leader Jonathan Pedneault says that more policy proposals will come soon and the logo is the first step in unveiling a new platform.

May says she wants to see Parliament return to work after the Liberal leadership race, instead of sending Canadians into a snap election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Jesmeen Gill, The Canadian Press