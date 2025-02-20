Canada lists 7 criminal organizations as terrorist entities, minister says

Bags containing fentanyl lie next to a firearm on a display table as Ontario Provincial Police host a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OTTAWA — Canada has listed seven transnational criminal organizations as terrorist entities, the public safety minister said on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after the United States designated Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel and other drug cartels as global terrorist organizations.

“These listed entities are organized crime groups that spread fear in local populations by using methods of extreme violence, and are known for drug trafficking, human trafficking and trafficking in illegal guns,” Minister David McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa.

“The measures we are taking will keep fentanyl off the streets and from entering the United States.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said on February 3 that Canada would list cartels as terrorists as announced a 30-day reprieve from U.S. tariffs.

Canada has also appointed a fentanyl czar. Public data shows 0.2% of all fentanyl seized in the U.S. comes over the Canadian border, while the vast majority originates from the United State’s southern border with Mexico.

