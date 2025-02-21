PM speaks with Zelenskyy, repeats call for Ukraine's involvement in U.S.-Russia talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a press conference in Kyiv, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool Photo via AP-Tetiana Dzhafarova

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday as Washington and Moscow talk about a possible end to Russia’s war.

Trudeau says Canada “will always stand in defence of Ukraine” and adds that Europe cannot have sustainable peace without security for Ukraine.

He is repeating his call for Ukraine to be at the negotiating table as U.S. President Donald Trump’s officials meet with their Russian counterparts to discuss a possible deal, leaving Ukraine out.

Trump has claimed Ukraine somehow started the war, which began when Russia took parts of the country in 2014 and then launched a full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

Ukrainians have reported a recent increase in airstrikes, including attacks on energy infrastructure, though Russia has repeatedly denied it is targeting critical infrastructure.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said Canada wants to be “involved in protecting Ukraine” when the war ends, though the government has not said what that might entail.

On Wednesday, Trudeau participated virtually in a meeting with European leaders convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to come up with a response to Trump’s overtures to Russia.

Macron said the group, including Trudeau, leaders from EU countries, Iceland and Norway, agreed on the need to spend more on defence.

Trudeau also spoke Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A readout of the discussion published by the Prime Minister’s Office said the two discussed “their unwavering support for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy said on the platform X that his is western allies are taking the right approach, and he urged Canada and others to ramp up sanctions on Russia’s oil industry and use frozen Russian financial assets.

“A united position is the key to ensuring a lasting peace,” he wrote. “We greatly value Canada’s G7 presidency this year and count on its leadership.”

