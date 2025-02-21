Randy Boissonnault's former company ineligible for government contracts for 5 years

Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault rises during Question Period, Monday, November 18, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The company that was co-founded by former federal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault is now barred from doing business with the federal government until 2030.

Global Health Imports was suspended in November and has been deemed ineligible for contracts with the government.

The company, which Boissonnault started before he was elected in 2021, was at the centre of a series of scandals that eventually forced the Edmonton MP to quit cabinet.

This fall, the National Post revealed that the company described itself as wholly Indigenous-owned to apply for government contracts that were meant for Indigenous businesses.

Boissonnault said he did not know that claim was made, but he also came under fire over his shifting claims to Indigenous identity.

In November, Boissonnault stepped down from cabinet and apologized to a House of Commons committee, telling fellow MPs he is not Indigenous.

He had been described as Indigenous multiple times in Liberal party communications, had referred to himself as “non-status adopted Cree” and had said his great-grandmother was a “full-blooded Cree woman.”

After the National Post reports called his heritage into question, Boissonnault clarified that his adoptive mother and brother are Métis and said that he was still learning his family’s history.

Boissonnault and his former business partner were also questioned during House committee investigations into Global Health Imports.

Boissonnault has maintained he did not have a role in the company’s operations after he was elected in 2021.

Questions arose after media reports showed that his former business partner, Stephen Anderson, claimed in text messages to be in contact with someone named Randy about the company’s dealings.

During witness testimony at a House of Commons committee, Anderson told MPs he was not referring to Boissonnault in those messages and blamed the autocorrect function for changing the name.

Boissonnault accused Anderson of trying to use him.

The federal ethics commissioner opted not to launch an investigation into Boissonnault’s ties to the company, saying in September that there was no evidence he broke the conflict of interest law.

Global Health Imports was suspended for 90 days in November.

A senior public servant told a House committee at the time that an investigation into the company by Edmonton police and information about lawsuits against the company were factors in the decision.

A statement issued by Public Services and Procurement Canada on Friday said the company’s conduct was assessed and it was found to have met the threshold to be deemed ineligible to do business with the government until February 2030.

The statement gave no specific reasons for the decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025