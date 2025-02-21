Ruby Dhalla disqualified from Liberal leadership race

Former Liberal MP Ruby Dhalla says the allegations against her campaign 'are false, they're fictitious and they're fabricated.'

Former MP Ruby Dhalla has been disqualified from the Liberal Leadership race, the Liberal Party of Canada said in a press release.

The Liberal Leadership Vote Committee unanimously made the decision following “an extensive process and review, including interviews, questionnaires, and an opportunity for Dr. Dhalla to directly address the committees.”

The committee, in a joint sitting with the Leadership Expense Committee, says that Dhalla “was in breach of 10 violations of the National Leadership Rules, Leadership Vote Rules, and the Leadership Expense Rules.”

“The violations include concerns about alleged violations of the Canada Elections Act, certain other election finance matters, non-disclosure of material facts, and inaccurate financial reporting,” they added.

She tells CTV News that she learnt of her disqualification from “watching the news,” adding that as someone running for the leadership race and to be the next prime minister, “the party would have had the courtesy to inform me directly, instead of having me learn about this from media reports.”

She adds that the allegations are “fictitious” and “false,” and the disqualification is an effort from the Liberal party to keep her off the debate stage and ballot in order to “complete the coronation” for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to become the party’s leader.

“I was the only outsider in the race that was speaking about progressive policies that I believe are the need of the hour in our country,” she said. “It is very evident that the party did not like that, and they did not want me to bring those progressive policies to the debate stage in Montreal.”

Following the announcement, she posted to social media saying the decision was “disappointing,” considering it was “leaked to the media.”

I have just been informed by the Liberal Party of Canada that I have been disqualified from the leadership race. This decision is both shocking and deeply disappointing, especially since it was leaked to the media.



The allegations that the party have used against me are false, &… pic.twitter.com/VprPUEmLXL — Ruby Dhalla (@DhallaRuby) February 21, 2025

“I will continue to stand up for Canadians and fight for Canada,” she added.

During her campaign, she vowed to take on U.S. President Donald Trump, saying as a businesswoman, she is best suited to negotiate with him.

She also promised a “stronger military, stronger borders,” and that Canada will “end involvement in foreign wars,” if she becomes prime minister.

The four remaining candidates are set to meet on Monday and Tuesday in a highly anticipated debate, one in French and the other in English.

The Liberals will choose their successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 9.

Here’s where to watch the federal Liberal leadership debates.

With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk