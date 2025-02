U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

The incoming U.S. tariffs on Canada and other countries are set to be implemented “on time,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We’re on time with the tariffs, and that’s moving along very rapidly. We’re being mistreated by many countries, not just Canada and Mexico.”

The tariffs were set to take effect March 4.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...