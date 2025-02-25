Here's the latest as Liberal leadership candidates square off in French debate

Watch the federal Liberal leadership candidates face off in their first debate, produced by the Liberal Party of Canada.

OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidates square off in a French-language debate in Montreal on Monday.

The event is set to run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be moderated by former TVA-Québec anchor Pierre Jobin.

Here’s the latest (all times Eastern):

———

8:00

The debate is underway.

———

7:35 p.m.

Shortly before the start of the French debate, Liberal Party of Canada national director Azam Ishmael said in a news release that “this evening, after an exchange of written submissions and an oral hearing,” the party’s permanent appeals committee confirmed the decision of the leadership vote committee to disqualify Ruby Dhalla from the leadership race.

———

6:30 p.m.

The moderator of Tuesday’s English debate, former CBC journalist Hannah Thibedeau of Global Public Affairs, says in an interview that the themes of the debate were chosen by registered Liberals.

She says candidates will be asked identical questions on the various themes and will have one minute to answer them. They will also take part in five-minute debate periods.

“You never know what will come up in those,” Thibedeau says.

Thibedeau says the French-language debate is going to be “interesting.”

“The big names decided not to run in this election campaign,” she says. “So you look back, Jean Chrétien, Justin Trudeau, Mr. Martin, they were all from Quebec. This time around, you see them from different parts of the country and Mr. Baylis, of course, is a businessman from Montreal.”

———

6:12 p.m.

Disqualified candidate Ruby Dhalla posts on X that she loves Quebec and was looking forward to sharing her vision during the debate. The Liberal party kicked her out of the race on Friday, alleging she broke the rules. She has filed an appeal for reinstatement.

Earlier this month, the party denied Dhalla’s request for a translator for the French debate.

———

6:02 p.m.

Liberal Party president Sachit Mehra posts a video on X with Pierre Jobin, the debate’s moderator. Jobin says the team is ready for the debate and has been working all weekend, just like the candidates.

———

5:55 p.m.

Mark Carney arrives at the debate venue to a small group of young supporters cheering and chanting his name. The supporters waited in the rain outside a security toll booth at the private event, despite not being able to enter and watch it live. Carney did not stop to take questions.

———

5:40 p.m. ET

About 20 Carney supporters, many of them holding red signs with his logo, wait outside the debate venue for the presumed front-runner to arrive. The debate is being held at a studio in an industrial area in southwest Montreal.

———

4:06 p.m.

Candidate Karina Gould posts a photo on X with a tie that’s been cut — a reference to an iconic pre-debate scene from the TV show “The West Wing.”

Leading up to the French debate, candidate Frank Baylis also posted to X, stating that he’s proud of his language. Born in Quebec, Baylis says he’s “committed to protecting and promoting the French language and culture.”

———

4 p.m.

Liberal leadership candidates Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis are expected to arrive in Montreal later today for the French-language debate, set to begin at 8 p.m.

The Liberal Party of Canada has shared the list of topics up for discussion. They include Canada-U. S. relations, growing Canada’s economy, affordability, housing and health care, and climate action.

The candidates shared posts and videos on social media about their priorities ahead of the debate, with Carney’s campaign releasing policy documents Monday that flesh out his economic and housing plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025