Trump calls Freeland ‘a whack’ and Poilievre ‘not a MAGA guy’ as tariff threat looms

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on domestic Canadian politics as his deadline to impose steep tariffs on Canada inches closer.

In an interview with The Spectator, Trump called Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland terrible and “a whack” — and claimed credit for her resignation as finance minister.

Trump also remarked on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, saying that “his biggest problem is he’s not a MAGA guy.”

An edited transcript of the Thursday interview with Trump did not provide any new insights into what Canada might do to stop the devastating duties from going forward next week.

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after both countries agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

Trump said Thursday he hadn’t seen any progress from Canada and Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press