Trudeau vows to not be ‘caretaker’ PM, gets emotional at one of his last events

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets emotional while announcing the gov’t has reached a child care deal with 11 out of the 13 provinces.

Justin Trudeau said today – in what was one of, if not his final press conference as prime minister – that he won’t try to stay on in a caretaker capacity once his successor is named.

Appearing to get emotional at times when talking about his decade in power, Trudeau said he is looking forward “to a transition to my duly elected successor in the coming days or week.”

Trudeau has just three days left as Liberal leader, with the Liberal Party of Canada poised to name the winner of the condensed leadership race this Sunday. That person would only become prime minister after being sworn-in at Rideau Hall, once Trudeau officially steps down.

His clarification on his resignation intentions comes after stating earlier this week that his final day as the leader of this country would be decided after a conversation with his replacement.

Speaking in Ottawa, Trudeau also got emotional at a few points during the event when reflecting on the ups and downs, and at times chaotic and controversial moments, of his tenure.

“I’ve had 10 years of Donald Trump won, an historic once-in-a-century pandemic, inflation crises, war in Ukraine as Russia returns to war in Europe, as the Middle East is facing extraordinarily difficult situations,” Trudeau said.

“These have been complicated times. This is the job I signed up for. This is the job I will continue to do until the very last moment I’m doing this job,” he continued, before being asked about getting emotional.

In response, he said: “This has been the honour of my life serving Canadians.”

Tears up talking child care

Trudeau first appeared to get teary when talking about what he hopes will be one of his government’s lasting policies: cross-Canada $10-a-day child care.

“Child care is a matter of fairness. It strengthens our economy, makes it more resilient, and that’s never been as important as it is right now,” Trudeau said, after noting the program “supported families through a cost-of-living crisis, and it even helped avoid a recession.”

The prime minister said that as of this year, 150,000 new affordable spaces have been created or funded, and the government is on track to create 100,000 more by this time next year.

“We can be proud of the progress we’ve seen since 2021, but I think all Canadians know that we can’t take that progress for granted,” Trudeau went on to say, making a political argument amid his emotions in raising the spectre of the Conservatives cutting the program.

“Right now, we have a Canada-wide child care program that is off to a phenomenal start, but the five-year agreements we first signed with the provinces and territories are expiring next March, and that’s a source of concern for providers, for parents and for provinces. People are worried about what will happen next year,” Trudeau said.

Despite considerable criticism of the program as it stands, the federal Conservatives did get behind the Liberals’ child care bill in the House of Commons. But leader Pierre Poilievre and his MPs have indicated that if elected their party would make changes to the system, to make it more flexible.

“There is nothing one government can do that can’t be undone by the following government, unless, unless Canadians are very clear on the need to keep this going,” Trudeau said.

‘We’ve got your backs’

Trudeau’s comments also come as the federal government faces the potential of inflation spiking and further economic fallout now that Canada and the U.S. are days into a trade war, with the U.S. administration continually moving the goalposts on potential CUSMA carve-outs and exemptions.

“I’ve made sure that every single day in this office I put Canadians first, that I have people’s backs, and that’s why I’m here to tell you all, that we’ve got you. Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said that he thinks the fact that Canadians are as united as they are right now in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats and annexation rhetoric sets the next election up to be about presenting ideas about “how the country should move forward.”

Trudeau also spoke a bit about his father’s legacy and what he was able to cement, such as official bilingualism and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that continue to have an impact on people’s lives, in describing what his motivations were on some of the current Liberal government’s marquee policies.

“The thinking has always been not just, ‘how does this do well right now … or have a political impact short term?’ but ‘how does this change Canada for the better in resilient ways, long into the future’?” Trudeau said.