U.S. hardens rules for visiting Canadians

WASHINGTON — The United States will require Canadians visiting for more than 30 days to register with authorities, the federal register showed Wednesday, toughening rules as trade tensions soar between the North American neighbours.

The new requirement, effective from April 11, would harden enforcement of an existing law from which U.S. media said Canadian nationals had typically been exempt.

It will likely impact the estimated 900,000 Canadians -- known colloquially as “snowbirds” -- who spend winters in warmer southern U.S. states such as Florida, Texas and Southern Carolina.

The move marks a further deterioration in ties between the historical allies since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.

Fresh U.S. tariffs of 25 per cent came into effect Wednesday on steel and aluminum -- widely seen as a blow to Canada, which already faces a separate 25 per cent levy on other goods.

Trump has meanwhile repeatedly called for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state -- a taunt seen by some north of the border as an annexation threat.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people will be impacted by the new visitor registration rules.