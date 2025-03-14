Mark Carney makes global headlines from tariffs to Canadian sovereignty

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference as members of his cabinet look on following a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister Friday, along with a leaner Liberal cabinet that he said is focused on “meeting the moment” and facing down the threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Here’s what the world’s top news outlets wrote about Carney after his appointment.

The United States

The Associated Press said Carney enters his role on the heels of the United States imposing tariffs on Canada and Trump’s musings about annexing Canada.

The former central banker has said he’ll meet with Trump if he respects Canadian sovereignty and takes a common approach to trade.

The New York Times wrote Carney faces annexation and tariff threats.

It reports he does not have a seat in Parliament, leaving him little choice but to call an election.

The United Kingdom

The Guardian wrote Carney’s appointment comes amid a trade war between both countries and overshadows all other issues.

It wrote tariffs over the long term could put Canada’s economy into recession.

A headline from The Times in London reads, “Mark Carney’s in-tray as PM: from tariffs to Canadian sovereignty.”

France

French newspaper La Monde characterized Carney as someone who will be shepherding Canada through Trump’s threats of annexation.

China

China Daily wrote Carney has walked into a trade war with the United States as Trump continues to refer to Canada as the 51st state.

The Canadian Press