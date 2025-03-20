Poilievre wants 'shovel ready zones' with pre-approved construction permits

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses supporters during a rally in Sudbury, Ont. on March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants to create what he calls “shovel ready zones” that would have pre-approved permits for major projects resources or energy projects.

In a media statement, Poilievre says that the goal is to permits in place for a mine, liquefied natural gas plant, pipeline or other major project.

The Conservative plans says they would make sure the pre-permitted area is “safe for Canada and the environment.”

Companies would then be able to buy pre-approved land for a project and receive a permit and then complete a “checklist” on how they intend to protect “nature and people.”

This is the second day in a row Poilievre has made a pre-campaign pitch focused on speeding up approvals for major projects.

In Sudbury on Wednesday, he set a deadline to green-light federal Ring of Fire permits within six months — a move that received pushback from some First Nations over concern about ignoring the legal duty to consultation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press