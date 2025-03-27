NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to meet with autoworkers as Trump tariffs shake campaign

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attends an event during a federal election campaign stop in London, Ont. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

LONDON, Ont. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is heading to Windsor, Ont., to meet with autoworkers as 25 per cent tariffs from the U.S. threaten the sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all cars imported to the U.S. starting next Thursday, but the integrated nature of North American auto manufacturing means vehicles coming from Canada may face a lower charge.

The order says vehicles imported under the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement will only be tariffed on content not made in the U.S.

Singh is expected to meet with Unifor representatives from the auto sector when he arrives in Windsor this afternoon, and is scheduled to make a campaign announcement afterwards.

The NDP leader had been calling for Prime Minister Mark Carney to reconvene Parliament ahead of the campaign to enhance employment insurance benefits due to the tariff threat.

Last week, Carney temporarily waived the one week waiting period for laid-off workers to claim employment insurance.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press