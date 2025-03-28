NDP housing promise includes new landlord limits, more help for non-profits

TORONTO — The federal New Democrats are promising new rules for corporate landlords and more help for non-profit groups in order to address rising housing costs.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would ban corporations from buying existing affordable rental properties.
The plan is similar to a bill the NDP proposed last year that would have restricted such sales to individuals, non-profits, municipalities, agencies and co-ops.
Singh also says a NDP government would stop financial supports — such as low-interest federal loans and mortgage loan insurance — for corporate landlords who gouge tenants.
The NDP is also promising more money for the Rental Protection Fund — a federal program that supports community housing projects.
Singh made the announcement in a Toronto apartment building that he says was bought by Brookfield Investments while now-Liberal Leader Mark Carney was the company’s chair.
David Baxter, The Canadian Press