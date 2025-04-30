‘This is unacceptable’: Polling station problems prompt calls for investigation

A voter leaves a polling station after casting a ballots in the federal election, Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Polling hours for voters to cast ballots in Quebec’s Nunavik region during Monday’s federal election were inconsistent across many communities and in some cases, not open at all, CTV News has learned.

Indigenous organizations in the region say many people were denied the right to vote.

Hilda Snowball, the chairperson of the Kativik Regional Government confirmed the polling station deficiencies and provided a statement to CTV News.

“I was shocked and unsettled about the news regarding the early closing of polling stations,” part of the statement reads. “I was outraged to hear that some were not open at all. This only highlights recurring challenges that we’ve communicated with our governmental partners.”

The Makivik Corporation, the organization representing Inuit in Nunavik, is calling for Elections Canada to investigate.

“This is unacceptable in 2025,” a statement from the organization reads. “In many cases, Nunavimmiut were effectively denied their right to participate in this election.”

CTV News reached out to Elections Canada for comment on these organizations’ concerns, but have not received a response.

On election night, a source with Elections Canada confirmed there were a combination of factors at play causing issues with staffing at polls in the riding of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou, Que.

In some communities, Elections Canada was unable to recruit workers despite significant efforts, and in others it was difficult or impossible to get workers and materials to some communities because of weather, the source said.

The source also said that some communities did have the ability to cast ballots during the advanced poll weekend.

With files from CTV News National Correspondent Rachel Aiello