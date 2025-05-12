Gun control group urges PM Carney to ensure ‘timely delivery’ on firearm commitments

Heidi Rathjen, coordinator of PolySeSouvient, holds a sign showing a gun still legal in Canada as Nathalie Provost, spokesperson and survivor of the 1989 femicide at Ecole Polytechnique, looks on during a press conference about stricter gun control in Montreal on Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — A prominent gun control group is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to act swiftly to implement key Liberal election commitments on firearms.

In a letter to Carney, PolySeSouvient says the mandate letter for the next public safety minister should include a commitment to “timely delivery” of promised reforms, especially the buyback of banned firearms.

PolySeSouvient includes students and graduates of Montreal’s École Polytechnique, where a gunman killed 14 women in 1989.

During the recent election campaign, the influential group said Carney’s Liberals were the ones most likely to bring in additional measures to prevent firearm-related violence.

Nathalie Provost, who was shot at Polytechnique and has long worked with the group, ran successfully for the Liberals in a Quebec riding.

In its letter dated last Friday, PolySeSouvient also asks Carney to avoid a phenomenon it claims to have seen over the last decade — the watering-down of planned or adopted gun measures through neglect or ineffective regulation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press