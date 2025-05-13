PM Mark Carney to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks after signing a document during cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Friday, March 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to attend the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass this week.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that Carney will be travelling to Rome from May 16 to 19.

The inaugural mass, a tradition of the Catholic Church, will take place on May 18 at St. Peter’s Square which will begin at 10 a.m. local time.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected to succeed the late Pope Francis last week in a two-day conclave.

Carney congratulated the new pope at the time, saying, “Canadians offer best wishes to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as he begins his papacy. At a time of profound global challenges, may his pontificate be marked by wisdom, discernment, a deep commitment to common good, and dignity of all.”

The PMO added Carney will also meet with international leaders while in Rome to discuss deepening trade, commerce, and cultural ties.

Representatives from 132 countries, including 31 heads of state, attended Pope Francis’ inaugural mass in 2013.

Stephen Harper was Canada’s prime minister during that time and requested then-Governor General David Johnson to attend.