Canadians have more trust in Carney than they did in Trudeau: Poll

Prime Minister Mark Carney departs his office ahead of a cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Canadians have more trust in Prime Minister Mark Carney now than they did in former prime minister Justin Trudeau after he was first elected and during his last days in office, a new poll suggests.

The Proof Strategies CanTrust Index survey, conducted annually by The Logit Group, polled 1,250 Canadians between May 5 and 14.

It suggests that 52 per cent of Canadians said they trust Carney as of May 2025, while just 26 per cent said they trusted Trudeau in January.

A 2016 poll from Proof Strategies, which has been tracking trust for a decade, suggested that only 46 per cent of Canadians trusted Trudeau at the time.

Trust in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre seems to have stalled since this year’s election, the survey suggests, with 38 per cent of Canadians saying they trust him in May, down slightly from 40 per cent in January.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press