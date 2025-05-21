Poilievre names 48 Conservative MPs as critics, announces House leadership team

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre walks past the prime minister's entrance to West Block on Parliament Hill ahead of a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has unveiled his party’s leadership team and critic roles ahead of next week’s return to the House of Commons.

He’s named 48 Conservative members of Parliament to critic roles, while another 14 will become associate critics.

Most of them are returning MPs, though some rookie members have been added to fill spots left by people who were not re-elected on April 28.

The Conservative leadership team is also staying mostly intact, with Melissa Lantsman and Tim Uppal as deputy leaders and Luc Berthold as the deputy House leader.

The Conservative critics outnumber the Liberal cabinet of 29 ministers and 10 secretaries of state.

In a press release, Poilievre says the party is drawing on “the full depth of our Conservative caucus” because the critics don’t get any taxpayer-funded pay increases for their roles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press